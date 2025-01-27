Wrestling legend reveals the one storyline Vince McMahon regretted not doing (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon gave the WWE Universe many memorable (and infamous) storylines. That said, the former wrestling promoter didn't always get to deliver what he wanted, especially under his father's watchful eye.

On a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter discussed how Vince McMahon wanted to capitalize on the Andy Kaufman-Jerry Lawler storyline but couldn't because his father, Vincent J. McMahon, opposed it.

"I think Vince Junior always had that in mind. Again, he wished he had had that. But I think, you know, his father didn't want any part of that. But once, you know, he inherited the business, he knew that mainstream, to bring in more crowds, you have to bring in these mainstream celebrities. And that's what he did."

He continued:

"This preceded all the WrestleManias. This preceded the only other celebrities I remember, of course, way, way back were boxers. They put in Joe Frazier, Joe Lewis, Rocky Marciano, you know all in, but you rarely ever saw a mainstream celebrity doing anything like this before Andy Kaufman." [26:28 onwards]

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell once spoke of Vince McMahon's reaction to the Kaufman-Lawler feud. You can check out Mantell's full comments here.

