  • Wrestling legend rips Triple H and WWE for insane Hall of Fame ticket prices; claims "it's on TV anyway" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:30 GMT
Triple H will headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the high ticket prices for WWE’s Hall of Fame event. The event is a staple of the weeklong WrestleMania extravaganza.

Triple H will headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Other stars being inducted this year include Michelle McCool and Lex Luger. Every year, WWE fans eagerly await this prestigious ceremony, to honor wrestling legends for their contributions to the industry.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Mantell didn’t hold back, criticizing the prices of the Hall of Fame tickets. The veteran pointed out that the company lowered the prices because sales weren't picking up for the show. He explained that the event would be telecast on TV, and fans could watch it there. The former WWE employee mentioned that he would never spend that much time just watching the stars talk on the mic.

"Well, when I saw the price of the Hall of Fame event, ten or twelve thousand dollars, right? Then they dropped that price because I guess they weren't just running out the door on their own. They thought, oh, let's drop the prices. But I'm thinking, it's on TV anyway, so why would you want to be there? You see what I mean? I mean, I love wrestling, but I've never had that love where I can part with my hard-earned money, $10,000 of it, just to go and sit there and watch them talk." [5:07 onwards]
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

