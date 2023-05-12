Wrestling legend says Bobby Lashley's rival has the worst character in all of wrestling today (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley has had an interesting year so far in 2023. While he hasn't had the same championship success, he remains one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster and has been a level above the rest. Wrestling legend Bill Apter, however, named his canceled opponent as the star with the worst wrestling gimmick today.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked by co-host Mac Davis about the worst gimmicks in wrestling. While the likes of The Mummy, Papa Shango, and Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** club were named, he wasn't anywhere as harsh on them as he was on the three-time World Champion Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt, who was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 until a reported illness took him out, has faced criticism for the latest version of his character. Bill Apter explained why he isn't a fan and said that WWE shouldn't have put Bobby Lashley in that spot.

"I'm going to shock you to say this, but Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt. I know Bray is allegedly sick, which is why he's not around. When they put Uncle Howdy in there, I wasn't a big fan. The whole funhouse thing was too gimmicky for me. I don't think putting Bobby Lashley in that spot...he is a magnificent athlete. It's nothing against the character. I think when Bray Wyatt first came back as a good guy, those first few weeks I enjoyed what he was doing." (2:47-3:32)

Bill Apter thinks WWE should have gone a different direction for Bray Wyatt instead of the Bobby Lashley feud

Bill Apter mentioned that instead of the Bobby Lashley direction, fans wanted to see something with The Undertaker instead. He said that after the RAW 30th-anniversary segment where The Undertaker whispered something in Wyatt's ears, it should have kickstarted an interesting new story:

"I'll tell you what they wanted. When The Undertaker whispered in Bray's ear, I think they wanted Bray Wyatt to come out the next week as Undertaker Jr. With the same gimmick, and it really would have gone over. The Undertaker comes out with him the first night. He would be, instead of the completely supernatural Wyatt, he could have been Bray 'The Undertaker' Wyatt. And The Undertaker passes his gimmick over to him." (4:07-4:43)

He added that a SummerSlam feud between the two would be ideal.

"I think if he was going to pass the torch, I think he and Bray Wyatt have a really good understanding and relationship. I thought to follow up on that angle, he starts doing things that The Undertaker doesn't like, and that could lead to him vs Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam [2023]". (5:02-5:20)

