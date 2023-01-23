Wrestling legend is confused about Triple H's plans for two storylines at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Triple H is still in charge of WWE creative despite Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman. He reportedly held two meetings on SmackDown and RAW to reassure the talent that he was still in charge. On the road to WrestleMania, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell finds two particular storyline plans to be unnecessarily complicated.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, host SP3 spoke to Dutch Mantell about the confusing plans involving the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania. The original plan for Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has reportedly changed. Bianca Belair is rumored to be jumping brands to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Dutch Mantell admitted that he found Triple H's plans for the two women's storylines at WrestleMania to be convoluted. He believes that a simpler, more straightforward approach is the way to go:

"I don't know what he [Triple H] needs to do by April, but I think it's a convoluted setup they have because when you're trying to do this and that, it actually doesn't nuance your thinking, it expands it, but in a way that doesn't even make sense. So, believe me, simple is much more the way to go. And sometimes when guys are thinking about where to go, Triple H will probably tell you that sometimes this is the first idea you have." [1:56 - 2:39]

Dutch Mantell emphasized his point:

"Sometimes you go through this long process, but then you come back to the first idea you have, but sometimes that's the best idea. But you've got to go through all the other ideas to weigh their merit. But I say, go the simplest way and don't go the way that confuses fans." [2:40 - 3:06]

Will Triple H be in charge of WWE creative by the time WrestleMania rolls around?

It will be interesting to see how things play out backstage in WWE on the road to WrestleMania. As many have pointed out, Vince McMahon 'forcibly' retaking control of WWE appears to be a better storyline than anything happening on-screen.

Despite Triple H's reassurances to talent, not many are convinced about his future as the head of WWE creative - a role in which he has arguably excelled. There is speculation that the sale of WWE is meant so that Vince McMahon can regain complete control again, something he has allegedly always wanted.

