"They've not done anything with him" - Wrestling legend says WWE dropped the ball with Cesaro [Exclusive]

Cesaro is on one of the hottest runs of his WWE career right now. However, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell feels WWE should have pushed Cesaro long ago. He also criticized the company for doing nothing with The Swiss Superman in the past.

Cesaro is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his past disappointment with WWE, saying they had dropped the ball with Cesaro over the years by doing nothing with him. Mantell gave the example of what happened after Cesaro joined The Real Americans:

"He's been there so long and really they've not done anything with him," Mantell said. "I mean, when they put him with me and Jack [Swagger] as The Real Americans, I thought that would be a good shooting up point for all of us."

"But after I while, I guess we got caught up in the same circle and all of a sudden, instead of us bringing him up, we went down," Mantell added. "This wrestling business is funny. You can't predict it and it can do anything."

Cesaro stood tall at the end of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash, Cesaro faced Jimmy Uso on SmackDown last night. This was Jimmy's first match since returning from injury. Although he showed no signs of ring rust, it was Cesaro who dominated most of the match.

The match ended in disqualification after Reigns attacked Cesaro with Jey Uso alongside him. Reigns then tossed Cesaro over the commentary table. Jimmy was not happy with the interference and said he was tired of Reigns making everything about himself.

Cesaro then jumped Jey Uso from behind. Roman Reigns was driven back by a flurry of strikes and kicks. Jimmy Uso tried to step in to save his brother, but The Swiss Superman booted him off the apron. Cesaro then nailed Jey with the Neutralizer as SmackDown went off the air.

