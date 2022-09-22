Wrestling legend says WWE gave Karrion Kross "a bizarre form of punishment" before his release in 2021

Current WWE Smackdown superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett's release came as a big shock after Kross' dominant run in NXT, although Kross' main roster run did not start out as expected. Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan recently gave his take on Karrion Kross' release.

Karrion also got repackaged soon after his main roster debut, coming out in a helmet. Kross and Scarlette's return to WWE last month on SmackDown following their release in November 2021 caught both fans and critics off guard.

Kevin Sullivan recently spoke about Karrion Kross' release, while speaking to the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Sullivan felt that Kross' helmet could have been some sort of punishment. He also added that he did not understand why Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE:

"They brought him back up when he looked like he had a Eraserhead, you know, the helmet they gave him. I think that was some kind of punishment, a bizarre form of punishment. I mean, when that kid came up, what an entrance they had. If you're sitting on a couch and they came on, you sat straight up. His work was performed, she [Scarlett] was very good, it was a great contrast... I don't know why they let that guy go. Whoever's idea it was, to let him go... giving him that gimmick and bringing him back up, should never be around a wrestling company." (From start to 1:02)

You can watch the video below:

Dutch Mantell was not a fan of Karrion Kross' promo on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross cut a cinematic backstage promo last Friday night on SmackDown. Kross set his sights on Drew McIntyre and sent a warning to the former WWE Champion during his promo. One person who wasn't a fan of the promo was wrestling legend Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell revealed why he wasn't a fan of the segment and how Kross has been presented on television:

"I don't. I don't think it helps him. I don't think it advances him at all. I like movies too, doesn't mean it's gonna draw a dime in the wrestling business. He can like and try other stuff and he does a different look, I'm saying that. But again, my jury, I haven't come to a verdict on the guy yet." [15:38 to 16:00]

Karrion Kross is currently feuding with former world champion Drew McIntyre. Although the match hasn't officially been announced, they could face off at WWE Extreme Rules next month.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far