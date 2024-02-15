Wrestling legend sends a brutal response to "fans" sending death threats to The Rock's daughter Ava (Exclusive)

The Rock's daughter Ava (her WWE name) was unfortunately caught in a crossfire of toxicity online as she revealed she was getting death threats from fans who were angry at The Great One. A wrestling legend sent a brutal response to the so-called "fans" responsible for that.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legend Bill Apter about his thoughts on Ava getting death threats from fans as a result of the controversy involving The Rock, as well as his thoughts on her role as NXT General Manager.

Bill Apter sent a brutal response to "fans" threatening Ava, telling them not to bother watching wrestling anymore or even be a part of the community:

"What's wrong with those people? Even if they believe that the business is not a work at all, to go to that extent for a story or something that's happening in the wrestling business that you're watching. I know people used to do this in talk shows, but never to the extent where they would threaten one of the guests or the hosts for something on there. These 'sickos' that are doing that. Don't bother watching TV anymore. Don't bother being a part of the wrestling community." [4:00 - 4:41]

It's hard to disagree with Bill Apter's sentiment, given the seriousness of the death threats.

Bill Apter thinks WWE has to be quick in turning The Rock heel

Bill Apter was asked about what he thought about The Rock's pending heel turn heading into WrestleMania 40.

Although he hasn't officially turned heel yet, The Brahma Bull showed signs of it at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, slapping WWE's #1 good guy Cody Rhodes and aligning with the #1 villain - his family member Roman Reigns.

When Mac Davis asked Bill Apter whether WWE would turn The Rock heel after WrestleMania, the legendary journalist said he doesn't think they should wait that long:

"I don't think they're going to wait that long. I think fans are so hostile toward the situaton. They have like 6 million negative pieces all over the internet on this whole thing. They've got to figure out another way to do this." (9:34-9:50)

It's a bit surprising to see him take up that role because, for the last decade or more in Hollywood, he has often refused to play a villain. Even his role as Black Adam, a traditional villain, presented him as a character between good and evil.

