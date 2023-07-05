Wrestling legend sends Triple H a bold message in aftermath of christening 26-year-old WWE Superstar with his name

A former WWE manager has recently claimed that the company has taken his name without his permission.

Dutch Mantell is a legendary manager of the wrestling business. He is most known to wrestling fans today for his time in the company from 2013 - 2016. The 73-year-old portrayed Zeb Colter and managed the tag team of former superstars Jack Swagger and Cesaro.

Dominik Mysterio competed in the main event of last night's RAW. He battled World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match but ultimately came up short. Damian Priest and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attempted to interfere multiple times during the bout, but The Visionary still managed to pick up the victory.

The veteran took to Twitter to claim that the company took the "Dirty" moniker like a "thief in the night" to give to Dominik Mysterio. The former manager also tagged Triple H and Vince McMahon in his message to the company.

"The name "Dirty Dutch"is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube [sic]," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube The name “Dirty Dutch” is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH The name “Dirty Dutch” is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/8oK4QoZv9A

Dutch Mantell criticizes WWE for using the "Dirty" moniker

Dutch Mantell sent another message earlier today claiming that the company was unoriginal for giving Dominik Mysterio the "Dirty" moniker.

The 26-year-old has recently been given the "Dirty" moniker and Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to claim that the company was unoriginal. He added that he is the only "DIRTYMAN" in wrestling.

"WTF?? @WWEjust blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. @WSI_YouTube [sic]," he tweeted.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. @WSI_YouTube WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/SNBZGavoU2

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of the most popular heels on RAW. The crowd barely lets him get a word in during his promos, and opts to boo him out of the building whenever he tries to speak.

Despite the loss, Mysterio proved that he is capable of being competitive in a match against the World Heavyweight Champion last night on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the young star on WWE RAW and if the "Dirty" moniker is something that will stick with him moving forward.

Do you think the "Dirty" moniker fits Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes