"The most ignorant way of building a heel" - Wrestling legend shreds Vince McMahon's booking for popular WWE Superstar

Jim Cornette has blasted Vince McMahon's booking of Lacey Evans since her WWE return in April.

Evans was drafted to SmackDown and returned as a babyface, defeating Xia Li to qualify for the women's Money In The Bank ladder match. After failing to win the match, she attacked her partner Aliyah on SmackDown, cementing a heel turn not long after her return.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager gave his take on Lacey Evans' heel turn:

"She was a good heel. She had personality, she had a good heel demeanour. Haven't seen much of her wrestling but it didn't look like it was rotten, as I recall."

Cornette was not a fan of how Vince had booked the returning star, especially the heel turn which he felt was poorly executed:

"How she got there to being a heel was the most ignorant way of building a heel I've ever seen. By making them the greatest person in the world who's overcome every tragedy and be as admirable a person as possible, but then 'I'm better than you are', where did that come from? So now they can't make her a babyface again, it wouldn't take." [6:50 to 7:24]

Jim Cornette on how Vince McMahon booked Max Dupri in WWE's main roster

Max Dupri, formerly LA Knight in NXT, made his WWE main roster debut as the leader of the Maximum Male Models. There were also reports, right before Vince McMahon stepped down, that Dupri had "rubbed people the wrong way" backstage, and would be replaced in the group.

Jim Cornette also gave his take on how Vince McMahon booked Dupri, calling it "awful". He has praised the former WWE NXT star a number of times in the past but has been vocal about hating the Maximum Male Models gimmick. Speaking about how McMahon has booked him on the main roster, Cornette said:

"Max Dupri, poor old LA Knight, Vince was hands on with him. That was the last thing that he was doing before his untimely retirement, was producing those Max Dupri things that were just ****ing awful. I think Vince's weird taste in some things and fixation on some things that he gets an idea he likes and it supercedes all others. For a while that served him well in many cases, he had as many hits as he had misses but it's been brutal, the last little while." [8:45 to 9:27]

With Triple H now taking over WWE creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, it could mean a new lease of life for Max Dupri. Triple H is reportedly a big admirer of the former LA Knight and it will be interesting to see what role The Game could have for him.

