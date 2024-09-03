Wrestling legend doesn't think women should have driving licenses

A wrestling legend has shared a somewhat controversial take on social media, commenting on women. He has called into question the decision for women to have driver's licenses.

Disco Inferno is a legendary wrestler who is best known for his time in WCW. Throughout his career, he won the WCW World Television Championship, WCW World Tag Team Title, and WCW Cruiserweight Title. More than that, he was known for his face and heel runs in the company, always appearing in bigger stories. He was even part of the nWo Wolfpac, although he officially joined after the reunion. He helped Kevin Nash in ending the famous Goldberg streak as well.

Outside a wrestling ring, Disco Inferno is known for sharing his divisive takes and has decided to do so again. He sent a message on X, saying that he felt the biggest mistake made was letting women have driver's licenses.

"The biggest failed DEI experiment in human history is letting women have driver's licenses."

Naturally, this got him a lot of heat and sparked outrage and social media debate.

Wrestling Legend Disco Inferno also has beliefs about Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon may no longer be in WWE, but no one expected he'd work elsewhere. However, rumors suddenly broke about McMahon working in AEW.

Speaking about Shane McMahon joining AEW, Disco Inferno had something to say. He felt that there was no actual truth behind the rumors that Shane would debut there, and he also questioned what he would do.

"I don't believe the Shane McMahon rumors. Why would he go there? What would he do?" Disco said. [00:41 - 00:46]

After rumors about him and AEW being in talks emerged, though, a picture surfaced showing McMahon talking to AEW President Tony Khan. It remains to be seen how it plays out and if the wrestling legend is right.

