Wrestling legend thinks 34-year-old monster heel will be Vince McMahon's new guy and not Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is apparently back in charge of WWE creative, which means that he will still have a say on certain decisions, with the most important being which superstar gets pushed. Wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks McMahon may have his eyes on another superstar, not Austin Theory.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, legend Bill Apter sat down with former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long and co-host Mac Davis, with the three men previewing the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 event. One of the matches they spoke about was the United States Championship Triple Threat match, where Austin Theory will defend his title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

Bill Apter told Teddy Long and Mac Davis that he thinks Bronson Reed will be Vince McMahon's "guy" rather than Austin Theory and says his steady monster push is proof of that.

“Now that Vince McMahon is back, that’s Vince’s guy, so to say. But I think somehow Bronson Reed might take that title, and he might not pin Austin Theory, he might pin Bobby Lashley. But I see Bronson Reed right now as such a big monster that they are building, that this will only add to them building him up more.” (10:10 – 10:40)

What will Vince McMahon's role in WWE Creative be going forward?

Many fans are worried about Vince McMahon eventually taking over WWE creative, as he has a reputation for being a control freak behind the scenes and unnecessarily looking into every last detail.

However, if you are to hear it straight from the source, then the Executive Chairman of WWE said he would only be involved to a certain extent. McMahon revealed that he will partake in the bigger-picture decisions but not "in the weeds."

"Yes and no, on a higher level, yes, in the weeds, which I have always been in the weeds in the past, no, can’t do that.”

It's hard to tell the truth because of rumors of him making "several changes" to RAW, whether it was the episode after WrestleMania or it was done while he was working remotely from home.

