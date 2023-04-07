Wrestling legend thinks WWE is "really interested" in a blockbuster rematch for Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

One big question about Roman Reigns in the aftermath of WrestleMania 39 is what is next for him. He has seemingly run through every challenger he can, and there seems to be no idea what the plan is for the end of his run. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks that WWE is still interested in a blockbuster rematch and storyline for Roman Reigns.

That, according to Mantell, is a rematch against Cody Rhodes. There has been a major uproar from a large portion of the fanbase since he lost to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. It marked the third consecutive WrestleMania that Reigns has walked in and out with the Universal Championship intact.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that the story between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is far from over. He believes that WWE has to "reset" the storyline.

"The story is never finished. If all of a sudden Cody [Rhodes] comes out of nowhere, it could have happened. You remember people were screaming to death about Sami Zayn in Montreal. Even [Dave] Meltzer and [Bryan] Alvarez, they were saying 'what a great spot, and so!' and it was, I'm not taking anything away from what they said, but I think Cody, if you really think about it. This is an angle they're really interested in. I don't think the interest will go away. I don't. But for him to win it, now they got to reset the players." [1:37-2:27]

Is Roman Reigns advertised for Backlash with the Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar match being set up?

On the RAW after WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar brutally assaulted Cody Rhodes, and all Roman Reigns had to do was walk away.

Given that WWE definitively ended the story between Reigns and Lesnar (due to the "last match ever" advertised for their SummerSlam 2022 main event), that won't be an angle they will redo.

Instead, Brock Lesnar is sticking around, and Backlash could be where he faces The American Nightmare. It's still unknown who Roman Reigns will face at Backlash, but he is advertised for the Puerto Rico-based Premium Live Event in a month.

