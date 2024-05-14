Wrestling legend undergoes appearance change for the first time since returning to WWE on RAW

The Judgment Day had a backstage segment with a wrestling legend who returned to WWE last year. For the first time since his return to the company, he underwent an appearance change.

This week on RAW, Damian Priest had arguably one of the best promos of his career as he teased a face turn and decimated Drew McIntyre on the mic. Last week, The Judgment Day was approached for help by wrestling legend Carlito, who he rejected due to their past at Backlash 2023 - where Carlito helped Bad Bunny defeat Priest.

This week, Carlito was seen backstage with The Judgment Day again. Damian Priest walked in and rejected him again. It was also noticed that the 45-year-old had removed his mustache - showing a bit of an appearance change.

Expand Tweet

Carlito told the World Heavyweight Champion that they could all be friends someday before walking out. It's clear that WWE RAW's top star has no trust in Carlito, and he made his sentiment clear.

For those unaware, Carlito approached The Judgment Day to help take out LWO. During the 2024 Draft, the former WWE United States Champion was drafted to Monday Night RAW with the rest of the LWO.

It will be interesting to see Carlito's next move on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback