  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Wrestling legend undergoes appearance change for the first time since returning to WWE on RAW

Wrestling legend undergoes appearance change for the first time since returning to WWE on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 14, 2024 01:07 GMT
The Judgment Day was seen backstage with a WWE legend
The Judgment Day was seen backstage with a WWE legend [Image via WWE on FOX X handle and WWE YouTube]

The Judgment Day had a backstage segment with a wrestling legend who returned to WWE last year. For the first time since his return to the company, he underwent an appearance change.

This week on RAW, Damian Priest had arguably one of the best promos of his career as he teased a face turn and decimated Drew McIntyre on the mic. Last week, The Judgment Day was approached for help by wrestling legend Carlito, who he rejected due to their past at Backlash 2023 - where Carlito helped Bad Bunny defeat Priest.

This week, Carlito was seen backstage with The Judgment Day again. Damian Priest walked in and rejected him again. It was also noticed that the 45-year-old had removed his mustache - showing a bit of an appearance change.

Carlito told the World Heavyweight Champion that they could all be friends someday before walking out. It's clear that WWE RAW's top star has no trust in Carlito, and he made his sentiment clear.

For those unaware, Carlito approached The Judgment Day to help take out LWO. During the 2024 Draft, the former WWE United States Champion was drafted to Monday Night RAW with the rest of the LWO.

It will be interesting to see Carlito's next move on the red brand.

A WWE Hall of Famer called out AEW fans HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी