Wrestling legend wants strong push for Jordynne Grace ahead of rumored Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Jordynne Grace's future in the industry. The star became WWE's latest acquisition when she signed a deal with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Grace made a name for herself in TNA Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Championship three times in her career. Her last match for the company came at the Genesis Pay-Per-View against Tessa Blanchard.

During a special episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter detailed that Grace should be booked strongly on the NXT brand before a main roster run. The veteran journalist called for a reign with the NXT Women's Champion for Jordynne Grace. He also hoped to see the 28-year-old star have a powerful showing in this year's Royal Rumble.

Trending

"To start her off, she should be the queen of NXT. I think she should be holding the NXT belt. Also going into the Royal Rumble and lasting maybe toward the end." [From 04:33 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Check out the video below:

Jordynne Grace competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble while she was the TNA Knockouts Champion. She's also had a few matches in NXT over the last year. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books the star's run in the WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback