  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jordynne Grace
  • Wrestling legend wants strong push for Jordynne Grace ahead of rumored Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend wants strong push for Jordynne Grace ahead of rumored Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 31, 2025 16:22 GMT
Jordynne Grace has competed under the NXT banner [Image: WWE.com]
Jordynne Grace has previously competed on NXT [Image credits: WWE.com]

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Jordynne Grace's future in the industry. The star became WWE's latest acquisition when she signed a deal with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Grace made a name for herself in TNA Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Championship three times in her career. Her last match for the company came at the Genesis Pay-Per-View against Tessa Blanchard.

During a special episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter detailed that Grace should be booked strongly on the NXT brand before a main roster run. The veteran journalist called for a reign with the NXT Women's Champion for Jordynne Grace. He also hoped to see the 28-year-old star have a powerful showing in this year's Royal Rumble.

also-read-trending Trending
"To start her off, she should be the queen of NXT. I think she should be holding the NXT belt. Also going into the Royal Rumble and lasting maybe toward the end." [From 04:33 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Jordynne Grace competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble while she was the TNA Knockouts Champion. She's also had a few matches in NXT over the last year. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books the star's run in the WWE.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी