Wrestling Legend wants top RAW star to become Doudrop's boyfriend on TV (Exclusive)

Renowned wrestling journalist Bill Apter has revealed that he would love to see Otis become Doudrop's on-screen boyfriend on WWE RAW.

The former NXT UK star was in action against Bianca Belair this week. Despite a valiant effort, Doudrop succumbed to a KOD from the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Apter was a special guest on this week's episode of Legion of RAW with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. While reviewing the show, he also highlighted where WWE is going wrong with Doudrop's push on the Red brand.

While he isn't a fan of Doudrop as a heel, Apter believes the former NXT UK star could be one of the most beloved babyfaces on the roster if booked appropriately.

He also believes that Doudrop has an extraordinary personality, and a romantic storyline with Otis could elevate her character.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say:

"To me, Doudrop would be one of the best fan-favorite jolly girls that ever came to WWE. She has got a terrific personality. The fans could adore her and love her, and she should be a friend of Bianca Belair against all the evil girls they have. And I would take another person who is on the show, who we'd talk about later. I would take Otis and make Otis her boyfriend. They could be the cutest couple in the entire world."

Should WWE turn Doudrop face?

WWE had the opportunity to book a babyface turn for Doudrop during her angle with Eva Marie. Still, the company chose to make her the antagonist in the feud with Bianca Belair, and most fans have not reacted positively to the ongoing story.

The two warring rivals have faced each other on three consecutive episodes of RAW, with Bianca Belair getting the win in every outing.

WWE has designed the storyline to keep Belair occupied in a singles feud while helping Doudrop reach a higher level on the card. However, is the company making a big mistake with its presentation of the NXT UK star? Should she be pushed as an all-out babyface on RAW?

Let us know your thoughts on Doudrop's future and Bill Apter's exciting pitch to have Otis as her kayfabe partner.

