"Wrestling is not a love story" - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt shares cryptic update detailing his love of the business

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently shared an interesting update on his Twitter account which appeared to detail his love of the wrestling business.

The lengthy post explains why Wyatt believes that wrestling isn't a love story, he notes how much it is an escape for him, and the reasons why he fell in love with it.

The Eater of Worlds didn't give the update a caption but appears to be once again baring his soul for those who follow him and wait for his next chapter more than a year after his release.

Wyatt was released from the company back in July 2021 and hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring since.

Speculation is still rife regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Noah @ucanttseemee I was just informed by a source in WWE that Bray Wyatt is fully set to make his return to the company.



Bray Wyatt was one of WWE's most popular stars and his release from the company came as a huge shock to his fanbase.

Wyatt isn't currently under contract with any other promotion, which means that many fans are still holding out hope that he could make his return. With Triple H recently taking over the reins following Vince McMahon's retirement, there has been a huge shuffle both on and off-screen and that could now lead to many stars making their return.

The recent creepy vignettes that were airing on RAW following Money in the Bank were believed to be linked to Bray Wyatt, but it turned out that these were instead being built towards Edge's return to the company which came at SummerSlam 2022.

Wyatt recently announced his engagement to former star Jojo Offerman and has been working on a movie since his release. This latest update seems to reveal that despite his absence, Wyatt still has a love for the business that he is unable to push to one side.

