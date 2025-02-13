Wrestling personality calls Vince McMahon a "Lucifer figure" after shocking revelations from ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's decision-making. This came after Mustafa Ali recently spoke about his experience in the company.

During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ali shared his experience at Money in the Bank, where he was slated to win the match. But just moments before the match got underway, Vince McMahon changed the plan, telling him to hold the briefcase before Brock Lesnar interfered. Ali was the only one aware of the change and the outcome derailed his momentum in WWE.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed that Ali's description explained the helplessness of his situation. He felt Vince McMahon resembled the evil boss hindering his employees' push.

"I think Ali's manifestation of the whole scenario, as described the visual of it is very much encompassing of what it would feel like. The glowing red, the shrouded darkness, the mystery of a Lucifer figure himself taking that hope that dream away from you in the moment, every individual would react differently."

The former WWE Superstar noted that he would have come to terms with the decision, but the news would have been devastating for an optimistic person like Ali.

"My reaction would have been like, because I'm so shocked and naive and desensitized by anything this business can do, I'd be like of course and I'd go out. But Ali was a far more happy and optimistic person, a real go-getter, a real life force, I think it had to be soul-crushing and devastating." [From 14:45 onwards]

After he departed from WWE in 2023, Ali has become a huge name in the independent circuit working for major promotions such as Game Changer Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He signed up with TNA Wrestling earlier this year.

