Wrestling personality discusses the impact of Ronda Rousey's tell-all book disparaging Vince McMahon

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the shocking claims regarding Vince McMahon in Ronda Rousey's new memoir.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently released a book titled Our Fight: A Memoir. In the book, she came down hard on her time with WWE. She used some harsh words for former CEO Vince McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The statements caught wrestling fans' attention for exposing the company's darker side under the McMahon regime.

In a recent clip from Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter felt that Rousey's book would have far-reaching effects. He mentioned that in the future, it would motivate other WWE stars to come out with their accounts once they have parted ways with the company.

"I think a lot what's going on, like the Ronda Rousey thing and all that, I think there will be more people once they're divorced from WWE coming out with those stories, because not only to clean up what people think of the company, but it's also money for books like that. When you're doing an exposé book about a company that you worked for that's been in the public eye for so many years, a tell-all book is gonna sell a lot." [From 10:51 - 11:28]

Ronda Rousey had a short but stellar career in WWE. She is a three-time Women's Champion and even won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler. She also has a Royal Rumble win under her belt and even headlined WrestleMania 35.

It will be interesting to see if The Baddest Woman on the Planet has any intentions of returning to WWE now that the company is under new management.

