Wrestling personality thinks top UFC star will cross over to WWE following TKO Group launch

The merger between WWE and UFC became official on September 12 after the launch of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. With the two companies under one roof, former professional wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan believes that Conor McGregor could be on his way to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Vince McMahon will serve as the Chairman of TKO, while Ari Emanuel of Endeavor will be the CEO. Both are on the Board of Directors, which also includes Jonathan Kraft, Steve Koonin, Mark Shapiro, and Peter Bynoe. Nick Khan remains WWE President, and Dana White now serves as the UFC's CEO.

On a recent episode of Tuesday with the Taskmaster, Sullivan speculated that Conor McGregor would be the next UFC star to appear in WWE. McGregor, who is on the tail end of his career in mixed martial arts, is tailor-made for the sports entertainment industry.

"A lot of people don't see some crossover, but I do see some crossover," Sullivan said. "Guys that are winding their career in UFC coming over, like Ronda Rousey did, like Brock (Lesnar) did. ... Don't you see that McGregor? He has the WWE personality stamped all over him. In fact, isn't his walk taken from Vince?" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021. McGregor broke his leg during the fight and has only one win since 2018. He is only 35 years old, but his inactivity over the past few years could mean that he's no longer the fighter he once was.

Conor McGregor said no to WWE back in June

In an ambush interview by Adam's Apple on YouTube a couple of months ago, Conor McGregor was asked if he was interested in crossing over to wrestling. McGregor simply answered no despite teasing a feud with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman earlier this year.

McGregor also drew the ire of many superstars several years ago for mocking the industry. With the foundation of TKO Group, UFC stars can easily cross over to the world of professional wrestling. McGregor is a perfect fit due to his charisma and personality.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor or other UFC fighters in wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

