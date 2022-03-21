Wrestling promotion takes a hilarious shot at Nia Jax after announcing her for a match

Nia Jax has previously stated that she doesn't intend to return to wrestling following her release from WWE. Various comments she made, especially regarding her opinion of the COVID-19 vaccine led to controversy surrounding her. An independent wrestling promotion took a hilarious shot at Jax on their most recent show.

Nia Jax was one of the most unexpected WWE releases since 2020 began. While many superstars were let go, nobody expected a homegrown talent like her, who had connections to the Anoa'i family and The Rock, to get released. However, she initially stated that there was an issue with her non-vaccinated status while backtracking on her comments later by saying that WWE never asked her about her status.

In the latest event held by the independent promotion WWR+ (Women's Wrestling Revolution Plus), the announcer introduced Nia Jax's name before stating that she "would have been there" had it not been for their strict vaccination policy. The clip comes courtesy of a user on Reddit.

The wrestler who was already in the ring was Kathleen Baptista aka Little Mean Kathleen (LMK). She is seen laughing in the video, perhaps relieved that she didn't have to face the former RAW Women's Champion. She has two years of experience in the ring, while Jax had a total of five years of wrestling experience before seemingly calling it quits on her career.

Nia Jax's anti-vaccination opinion wasn't the only controversial thing about her

While a portion of vocal fans are still outraged at Nia Jax's anti-vaccination opinion, perhaps that isn't the most controversial thing about her. While Jax has denied the allegations of injuring numerous wrestlers, she did admit to doing it a couple of times.

Fans pointed out that it has happened on more than two occasions, and her "unsafe" style of wrestling has often been criticized years before her release from WWE.

As stated before, Jax has admitted that she doesn't think she will return to professional wrestling ever again. From the looks of things, it was a career that she happened to stumble upon, but perhaps it's not her big passion or calling.

Edited by Kaushik Das