"Wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick" - Former WWE personality on what it will take to bring back CM Punk

Renee Paquette doesn't believe that CM Punk has lost his passion for professional wrestling.

CM Punk wrestled his last match for WWE back in 2014 at the Royal Rumble in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That hasn't stopped fans from chanting his name in arenas over the years in the hope of seeing him return, be it to WWE, AEW, or elsewhere.

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette recently spoke to Metro about a wide variety of topics. When they brought up a potential CM Punk return, Paquette said it would be a shame if he never returned to the business.

“I think it would be an absolute shame if he did not come back. Like you said, that passion is still there! He’s a wrestler! He is a wrestler through and through. Whether he was busy doing movies or TV shows or other aspirations that he has, I think at the end of the day wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick. I think for him to not come back in some capacity, whatever creative he ends up working out that he really wants to do – I think ultimately, that's what it would come down to for him, is finding that great creative.”

Renee Paquette believes CM Punk still has a lot to offer

While a great creative story might get CM Punk to return to wrestling, Paquette believes that he still has a lot to give any company he wishes to be part of.

“Paychecks are nice too, but really I think it’s just being able to tell the stories that you wanna be able to tell. He’s got lots that he could serve up to both promotions – WWE or AEW. But people would lose their minds to see him come back, so let’s hope that he doesn’t have too much dust on those boots.”

Paquette is the one who made CM Punk's WWE Backstage arrival possible so she would know better than most what it would take to get him back in the ring. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Renee Paquette's comments regarding CM Punk returning to wrestling? Which company would you like to see it happen in? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.