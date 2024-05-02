Wrestling veteran addresses potential dream match between Roman Reigns and major AEW star

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed a potential dream match between Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and former AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

The Tribal Chief has been the face of the Stamford-based company over the past few years. He held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for over 1300 days before dropping it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL last month. Meanwhile, Omega has been one of the top stars of Tony Khan's promotion since 2019. He was the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion and held the AEW World Title for 346 days in 2020 and 2021.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan asked Morgan if he considered a potential square-off between Reigns and Omega a dream match. The TNA legend agreed:

"[Do you agree with me, Omega vs Reigns is a dream match of the modern era?] Easily, easily, easily, yes. Yes, without question. Especially, with the new Kenny Omega, nWo Kenny Omega I'm on board with," he said. [18:05 - 18:19]

Kenny Omega is a fan of Roman Reigns

As Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for nearly four years, many legends praised his work. Some even called him a "generational talent" and "the greatest of all time."

Kenny Omega also revealed that he is a fan of The Tribal Chief during a live stream on Twitch. The AEW star also informed his fans that he would not accept negative comments about Reigns in the chat:

"No... I'm not gonna accept any Roman Reigns slander in this chat. I really think he's incredible and I don't think he's boring either. I actually would say I'm pretty jealous because Roman Reigns is presented the exact same way that I would love to be presented," he said.

While the leader of The Bloodline is now on hiatus, the former AEW Champion is out of action due to injury. It would be interesting to see if the two stars eventually cross paths.

