  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Wrestling veteran in awe of Jacob Fatu's brutal destruction; calls him a "good, scary old-school heel" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran in awe of Jacob Fatu's brutal destruction; calls him a "good, scary old-school heel" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 30, 2025 16:22 GMT
Jacob Fatu in action at Saturday Night
Jacob Fatu in action at Saturday Night's Main Event [Image source: wwe.com]

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu is on a rampage in WWE. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently discussed his performance at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

Fatu came out of Saturday Night's Main Event looking like an absolute monster. He destroyed Braun Strowman during their singles match. Although the bout ended in a disqualification, The Samoan Werewolf made a statement as he left his opponent in a bloody mess.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter mentioned that the match turned out exactly how he had expected. He said Jacob Fatu had an old-school aura about him in the ring. Apter felt The Samoan Werewolf represented the classic, vicious heel from back in the day whom people were scared to deal with.

also-read-trending Trending
"I predicted that match would be Strowman at the beginning and Fatu's craziness would just click right in and he's [sic] go nuts. He's got that old-school [vibe]. He's a heel that if you saw him walking to the ring and some of the kids would try to touch him, he was like scary. He's a good, scary old-school heel." [From 1:16 onwards]
youtube-cover

Jacob Fatu dominated Braun Strowman this past Saturday, sending a strong message to the entire WWE roster. It will be interesting to see who will be his next target on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी