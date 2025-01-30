Wrestling veteran in awe of Jacob Fatu's brutal destruction; calls him a "good, scary old-school heel" (Exclusive)

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu is on a rampage in WWE. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently discussed his performance at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

Fatu came out of Saturday Night's Main Event looking like an absolute monster. He destroyed Braun Strowman during their singles match. Although the bout ended in a disqualification, The Samoan Werewolf made a statement as he left his opponent in a bloody mess.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter mentioned that the match turned out exactly how he had expected. He said Jacob Fatu had an old-school aura about him in the ring. Apter felt The Samoan Werewolf represented the classic, vicious heel from back in the day whom people were scared to deal with.

"I predicted that match would be Strowman at the beginning and Fatu's craziness would just click right in and he's [sic] go nuts. He's got that old-school [vibe]. He's a heel that if you saw him walking to the ring and some of the kids would try to touch him, he was like scary. He's a good, scary old-school heel." [From 1:16 onwards]

Jacob Fatu dominated Braun Strowman this past Saturday, sending a strong message to the entire WWE roster. It will be interesting to see who will be his next target on the blue brand.

