Wrestling veteran backs Stephanie Vaquer to win big at Crown Jewel - "She has caught the fans by storm" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Stephanie Vaquer's popularity in the company. The star is set for a huge match at Crown Jewel.
Vaquer defeated IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza to win the vacant Women's World Championship. Since then, she has become one of the top stars in the female division. The star is now gearing up for a huge Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter felt Stephanie had a great chance of winning the encounter. He pointed out that over the last few months, La Primera has emerged as one of the top athletes in the company and captured the imagination of the fans. The journalist detailed that both stars were skilled in the ring, but Vaquer had an edge going into the contest.
"Oh I think Stephanie Vaquer is going to beat her. I really do. Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the top-shelf female athlete in WWE. She has caught the fans by storm. And as hot as Tiffany is in the ring, I think Stephanie has to win this," Apter said.
This week on SmackDown, the two stars sat down for the contract signing. General Manager Nick Aldis presided over the segment and ensured that both women signed the contract to make the match official.
Giulia and Kiana James tried to interfere and even smashed Tiffany Stratton on the entrance ramp. They offered Stephanie the opportunity to join them. However, the Women's World Champion declined, and together with Stratton, beat them down.
It will be interesting to see which of these two women emerges as the Women's Crown Jewel Champion this coming Saturday.
