Wrestling veteran believes IYO SKY winning the Money in the Bank briefcase was the right decision [Exclusive]

IYO SKY has been making waves as one of the top stars of the women's division. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised the decision to have SKY win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Like every year, this year's show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches. While Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the Genius of the Sky emerged victorious in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The contest had a creative finish after IYO handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch before scaling the ladder to retrieve the briefcase.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that it was the right decision to have IYO SKY win the briefcase.

"I think they made the right decision. If she needs it. Becky Lynch doesn’t need it, Bayley doesn’t need it. Now, it gives them a place to go. So, I think they made the right move on that one. Anybody thought they made the wrong move, then you’d say well what move should they have made. Well, I never thought it through that much. I just stopped it to finish.” [0:51 - 1:16]

IYO SKY recently tried to cash in on Asuka

Despite only holding the briefcase for a few days, IYO SKY is already making her intentions known. This past Friday night on SmackDown, SKY attempted to cash in her contract on WWE Women's Champion Asuka with the help of Bayley.

However, her plan was thwarted by Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, who ensured IYO wouldn't be able to cash in her contract on the Empress of Tomorrow.

SKY could also make her move on current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare has been on a dominant run since winning the title, and a victory against her could elevate the Damage CTRL member to the next level.

Who do you think IYO SKY should cash in against? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Smack Talk with a H/T to Sportskeeda.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes