"This is what it's leading to" - Wrestling veteran claims WWE could lead to a controversial twist to Sonya Deville vs. Naomi (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville will finally share the ring with Naomi in a singles match on next week's episode of SmackDown. Legendary journalist Bill Apter believes there could be a lot more to their ongoing storyline.

On this week's show, Deville "screwed" the former SmackDown Women's Champion out of her match against Charlotte Flair. Flair and Naomi competed in a #1 contender match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Before the bout, Deville decided to dismiss the referee and officiated the match herself.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, wrestling veteran Bill Apter spoke about the angle which unfolded on SmackDown. Apter mentioned that he liked how the segment played out and also believes WWE could pull off a controversial ending to the highly-awaited Deville vs. Naomi match on next week's show.

"I liked it because I knew it’s leading to something with Sonya Deville being involved with this of course.'' said Apter. But, the thing is how are they letting this happen every week? How are they letting it go with this? It’s official and they go back to the dressing room and there is Eric Bischoff talking with Adam Pearce."

This could lead to the possibility of Deville vs. Naomi being added to the Royal Rumble show instead. The two women have been feuding with one another for months and a match at the Royal Rumble would be quite the big stage for the two women to play out this heated rivalry.

Sonya Deville finally returned to in-ring action in October of 2021 after 14 months

Back in 2020, Sonya Deville lost to Mandy Rose in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match. Afterward, Deville took some time off from in-ring competition in order to focus on issues in her personal life.

Deville then started working as an assistant to authority figure Adam Pearce upon her return to the company. Meanwhile, she also began making her own executive decisions on RAW.

After months of tension with Naomi, Deville eventually had her first match after 14 months. She teamed up with former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler to successfully defeat Naomi in a Handicap match.

As things stand, Sonya Deville and Naomi are expected to finally cross paths in the ring next week on SmackDown.

