Wrestling veteran calls out Grayson Waller for his "phony bullsh*t talk show"; questions WWE for pushing him

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette is not impressed with sensational star Grayson Waller.

Waller opened last week's episode of SmackDown with special guests Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on The Grayson Waller Effect. He tried to create a wedge between the two LWO members by insinuating that Mysterio stole Escobar's opportunity and became the United States Champion.

During the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that WWE was pushing Waller as their version of Orange Cassidy. He was not impressed with the talk show opening SmackDown and felt that the entire setup was absurd.

"Is Grayson Waller becoming their version of Pockets (Orange Cassidy)? Are they just determined that they're gonna act like this guy is a star until people think he is?" Cornette continued, "To open the show with his phony bullsh*t talk show with the stock ticker graphic rolling at the bottom of the screen and the potted plants, he looks like Ned. It's ridiculous." [From 0:07 - 0:38]

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio and Grayson Waller will collide on SmackDown this week

Waller has been a breakout star on the blue brand since emerging on the main roster after the WWE Draft.

He main evented Madison Square Garden show in a match against Edge. The 33-year-old star will face a new challenge this coming Friday when he squares off against the United States Champion Rey Mysterio in a non-title match.

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer did not take too kindly to Waller's comments last week and will look to teach the brash Aussie a lesson.

Do you think Waller can pull a huge upset over Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot