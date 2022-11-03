Wrestling veteran claims Vince McMahon didn't give a "cr*p" during his final days as WWE Chairman (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Vince McMahon possibly stopped caring about the product during his final months as the Chairman of WWE.

McMahon is arguably the most influential promoter and booker of all time, whose sharp business acumen has helped the industry gain mainstream recognition. After years of staying at the top as WWE's Chairman, Vince McMahon stepped down from his responsibilities in July amid a sea of controversies.

Since then, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, have taken up the mantle of running the global juggernaut. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed how HHH has turned around WWE's fortunes since assuming leadership.

Mantell added that Vince McMahon probably stopped giving "cr*p" about anything during the end of his tenure since he might have been burnt out:

"He [Triple H] took his time and turned it around. Now it has so much positivity to it. And it took just a good who understands the wrestling business and storytelling because I don't think Vince gave a cr*p. He was making money, and he was, 'Hey, I'm on rest; you guys figure it out.'"

He explained that when someone does something for as long as McMahon ran WWE, they are bound to become tired and disinterested after a point.

"I think he put the personal feeling to it that he might just not like this guy because of a personal reason; I'm not saying that's what happened. I don't think he wanted to be sat down and told this long storyline. You do this for 50 years, and you get burned out," said Mantell. [13:42 - 14:35]

Dutch Mantell on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon not being open to suggestions

Moreover, Mantell compared Vince McMahon's situation to that of an author who wrote the same book for years before losing all interest.

However, Dutch Mantell explained that when it came to taking up suggestions from the creative team, he rarely accepted any:

"It's like the author writing the same book, and after a while, he's like, 'Hell, I can't just write no more. I don't even have the enthusiasm, the desire, I don't have the drive to write this stuff anymore, help me out.' And when they helped him out, he's like, 'I don't like this sh*t; get out of here,'" added Mantell. [14:36 - 14:55]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have done a tremendous job so far. Within the last few months, the couple has taken forward Vince McMahon's legacy by improving WWE's operations.

