Wrestling veteran claims WWE is "as confused as we are" about CM Punk’s WrestleMania storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's favor. Punk revealed the favor Paul Heyman owed him during the final segment of SmackDown.

CM Punk invoked his favor this week, asking Heyman to be in his corner during the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Heyman's loyalties were torn between Punk and Reigns, and yet he agreed to side with The Straight Edge Savior. Roman was irate and started threatening his Wiseman before Punk delivered a Go To Sleep to The Original Tribal Chief.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Mantell noted that there was no clear favorite in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. He pointed out that the angle might continue even after their encounter at The Show of Shows. The wrestling veteran felt that WWE was also confused about progressing the storyline and who would eventually go over in the match:

"You know it's a three-way. I didn't have a favorite going into it. Whoever wins, wins. The story is gonna continue anyway, I hope not. But you don't have one center point that if you put one guy over, people will be happy. I think they're as confused as we are. So we'll see." [From 01:01:40 to 01:02:05]

Check out the video below:

CM Punk delivered a statement with the GTS on Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins was also in the ring during the segment but decided not to get physically involved with Punk and Reigns.

