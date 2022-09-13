"I don't even know who is who" - Wrestling veteran claims he has zero interest in Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, takes a dig at the WWE stars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has admitted that he has "zero interest" in watching Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on WWE television.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the Damage CTRL duo became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Russo isn't impressed with the two superstars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran added that he still isn't capable of differentiating between Kai and SKY.

"I have zero interests in the sky sisters. None. I don't care. I don't even know who is who, I have no idea who is who. I don't care, that shows you how little I care. I don't care. Bro, you tell me Dakota, I think of Terri and Dustin Runnels' daughter. That's what I think," added Russo. [32:20-32:51]

Vince Russo is more invested in watching Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez compared to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that he is more interested in watching Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez compared to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Aliyah and Raquel are the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after their 14-day reign ended on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Speaking regarding the two, Russo had this to say:

"Bro I could tell you this, I don't know exactly what it is but I could tell you this, I am way more interested in Aliyah and Raquel than the sky sisters [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai]. I can tell you that without a shadow of a doubt," said Russo. [31:30-31:47]

Meanwhile, Kai and SKY are currently part of the Damage CTRL faction, led by Bayley. The group was formed at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event after The Role Model introduced the two former NXT stars to the main roster.

The trio confronted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair after their singles match for the RAW Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

