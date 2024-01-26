Wrestling veteran comments on Logan Paul's part-time status with WWE

Wrestling veteran and former manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Logan Paul's part-timer status in WWE.

The Maverick is the current United States Champion. He defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last year to win the US title. Since then, he has successfully held on to the gold.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that The Maverick used his social media experience to his advantage in wrestling. He claimed that Logan has become a go-to option for WWE for big shows.

He pointed out that the social media sensation was a major crowd-puller. Cornette believed that the company did not look at him as a part-timer anymore and instead viewed him as a huge asset for the company:

"Again, Logan Paul is not experienced at this, even if he's done media and his own YouTube. He's a natural because he picks it up and with what he's done in the ring, you can't look at him except in terms of schedule as a part-timer. He's one of their top guys for their big major shows. He's an asset now." [From 5:00 - 5:27]

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens engaged in a brawl recently

Earlier this week, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens came face-to-face at the WWE Performance Center while training for the Royal Rumble.

However, things quickly descended into chaos after Logan threw verbal jabs at KO. He even threw a water bottle at Owens, prompting the former Universal Champion to charge at him. This led to an all-out brawl between the two stars. Several officials and other wrestlers finally managed to separate the two men and restore order.

The two stars are scheduled for a singles matchup for the United States Championship at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

