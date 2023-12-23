Wrestling veteran criticizes missed opportunity for LA Knight to strike back at former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that LA Knight should have punched AJ Styles when the two stars met this week on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One returned to the blue brand last week after some time off due to an injury. He helped Randy Orton and LA Knight fight off The Bloodline. However, in an interesting twist, he clocked the Megastar from the back before the show came to a close.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Bill Apter mentioned that Knight should have punched Styles right away as a receipt for last week. He detailed that the three men were standing in the ring, and it was the perfect opportunity for the Megastar to get revenge on The Phenomenal One for last week's sucker punch.

"First of all, why didn't LA Knight as soon as he got in there, when the three of them were standing there, why didn't he clock AJ Styles and get the revenge for last week right away? Right away, just when the three of them were standing there with each other, Boom!" Bill Apter said. [9:22 - 9:36]

You can watch the full podcast below:

LA Knight will once again have his chance when he faces Styles and Orton in a Triple Threat match on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown on January 5, 2024.

What did you think of this week's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit SmackTalk, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.