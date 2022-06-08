"It's all house show stuff"- Industry veteran criticizes WWE's latest booking of Omos and MVP (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has spoken up about Omos and MVP's recent booking.

MVP teamed up with Omos to take on Bobby Lashley at the Hell in a Cell premium live event last weekend. Despite having the numbers advantage, the duo was unable to secure a win over the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion Of RAW, Russo criticized Omos and MVP's current booking. The veteran writer seemed confused that WWE creative was now pitting the Nigerian giant against the Dirty Dawgs:

"Omos and MVP against the Dirty Dawgs, this is gonna be the big one. Can they stop with Omos already? So everything we've done, now he's in a tag team with MVP against the Dirty Dawgs." (43:55 onwards)

Russo further stated that the only thing WWE can do for the former RAW Tag Team Champion is have him split from MVP:

"The only thing they have left to do is have him turn on MVP and getting him over to babyface. What else can they do? What are they gonna do bro? What else are they gonna do to this guy at this point? I don't know why would they put him together in a team. Bro, it's all house show stuff. If this were a house show you went to, we're fine." (45:20 onwards)

Vince Russo has been critical of WWE RAW star Omos from the very beginning

Vince Russo has not been a fan of Omos' booking even before his recent history with MVP. The former head writer has claimed that the Nigerian giant wasn't made to be pushed as a main event talent.

While discussing Omos on a previous edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said that AJ Styles' former tag team partner will never be ready for the top spot:

"Bro, he's [Omos] not made for this [the top spot]. He's never going to be ready for this spot. (...) That's not a bad thing. He's not supposed to be doing this. He's a big man who's a giant. They saw him and they saw dollar signs and they saw money. Not everybody can do this and that's okay. I mean seriously, that is okay."

After losing to Bobby Lashley, it now looks like WWE will put Omos and MVP in a proper tag team feud against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Where the 28-year-old superstar goes from there remains to be seen.

