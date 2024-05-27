Wrestling veteran details Becky Lynch's relevance in WWE despite upcoming contract expiry rumors

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed rumors that Becky Lynch might leave WWE after her contract expires. Lynch recently lost the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring.

The Man has been a prominent star for the company for close to a decade at this point. However, her contract is due for renewal this year and she is yet to re-sign with the company. This has led to speculation about her current status and whether she would continue with WWE.

During a recent clip of Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that Becky enjoyed a good salary and creative control in WWE. He also stated that she is currently in a brilliant feud with Liv Morgan and there is more room for the two stars to keep their rivalry going. The veteran also felt that WWE's creative team would find more directions for her even after this rivalry came to an end.

"I think her and Charlotte are the highest paid wrestlers there. She gets to do whatever she wants, she has creative control she gets taken care of. That's where she started." Konnan continued, "She's about to start a great storyline with Liv. The new character that she's doing is great, the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. 'Then when I'm done getting my revenge, I'm gonna get the title.' Liv was really good on her promo on RAW. That's a good hot little feud for her and they'll always find something good for her to do. She's always in the mix somehow, someway. Why will she want to leave?" [1:52 - 2:50]

Becky Lynch invoked her rematch clause

At King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch suffered an unexpected loss at the hands of Liv Morgan. However, Morgan had 'accidental' help in the form of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio who introduced a Steel Chair to the ring, allowing Morgan to DDT the champ on it.

After the match, Becky Lynch was irate with Dom and spoke with Byron Saxton. She informed the WWE correspondent that she has a rematch clause in her contract and asked RAW GM Adam Pearce to schedule the rematch for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see if The Man can get her hands on the title once again and end Liv Morgan's title reign so quickly.

