"If he just had some more ability" – Wrestling veteran details how Ricochet could be a huge star in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was impressed with Ricochet during his match with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.

The former Intercontinental Champ made fun of his opponent's loss against Pat McAfee at SummerSlam. The Lone Wolf was focused on shooting verbal jabs at McAfee, and the high-flyer took advantage of this, pinning Happy after hitting the 450 Splash.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that The One and Only surprised him and put on a top-notch performance on SmackDown.

The wrestling veteran detailed that if he puts in some work on his mic skills, the high-flyer could break out as one of the top stars in WWE.

"He [Ricochet] had to be 15 feet in the air. Some of the things he did tonight, I knew he was a great athlete, but he's better than what I thought he was. Those things he did are tremendous. I mean, if he just had some more ability to talk, I think he'd be a number one guy," said Mantell. (From 28:22 -28:46)

Dutch Mantell believes Triple H might have helped Ricochet overcome his nervousness

During the same conversation, Mantell claimed that Triple H taking control of creative helped many of the talents settle down in their roles.

He pointed out that The Game must have spoken to the talent, including the high-flyer, and conveyed to them that they were all in it together.

"I'm sure that Triple H got them all in the back and said, 'Guys, things have changed. I know you all but I don't know you as boss to an employee. We're all together in this.' And I think when he set the stage, a lot of nervousness lifted off those guys, like it did for Ricochet," Mantell added. (From 29:06 - 29:25)

While The One and Only has registered a much-needed win this Friday, only time will tell what the company has planned for his future.

