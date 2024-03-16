Wrestling veteran details why WWE fans did not boo the Rock on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about why the fans in Memphis didn't boo The Rock this week.

It was a different vibe in Memphis, TN, this week as the Rock returned to the city where he started his wrestling career. The former Flex Kavana serenaded the fans with an iconic Rock Concert. The fans were elated to have the Hollywood star in their hometown, and Rocky also reciprocated their love.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell spoke about the warm reception for The Rock. He claimed that it was hard for the fans to boo him when he announced several times that he loved them. He felt it was a great decision for WWE to make a pit stop in a strong wrestling city like Memphis before heading on to WrestleMania.

"Well, it's hard to get people to boo you when you're telling them you love them. He said, 'I love you too.' He said it like three times. People said, 'We love you Rock,' he says, 'Oh, I love you too. Thank you, thank you, thank you.' I think it was a great choice of venue for SmackDown, being in Memphis." [4:20 onwards]

After the concert, The Rock got down to business and made a serious threat. He called out Cody's mom and said that he would whoop her son with his belt. The Brahma Bull claimed that after the match, he would hand over the bloodied belt to her and say, 'You're welcome.'

