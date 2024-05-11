Wrestling veteran details how WWE possibly made Nia Jax safer in the ring (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Nia Jax working a much safer style in the ring.

Jax was drafted to SmackDown during the recent WWE Draft. The Irresistible Force was in a first-round match against Naomi of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She put on an impressive showing during the encounter and flattened her opponent with The Annihilator to advance to the quarter-finals.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed it was a good win for Nia. He detailed that she was much faster in the ring earlier and has slowed down since. The veteran felt WWE probably worked with her to change her working style, making her safer in the ring.

"Very good. See Nia Jax, they've kinda slowed her down. And in slowing her down, she's not so dangerous. I think she was rushing before and I think, they're in her head in the back saying, 'Slow down.' Everything made sense. There was nothing stupid they did. So, really enjoyed the match, enjoyed the finish." [34:27 onwards]

Nia Jax is a strong contender to go all the way in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop the Irresistible Force in the coming weeks.

