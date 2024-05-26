Wrestling veteran details why WWE views Tiffany Stratton as a huge asset for the company (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels Tiffany Stratton is an impressive talent and a great find for WWE. The self-proclaimed Center of the Universe debuted on the main roster earlier this year and has impressed everyone with her athleticism and charisma.

In very little time, Stratton has become a prominent feature of the SmackDown women's roster. She even featured in a Triple Threat match against Bayley and Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash France, earlier this month.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter claimed that Tiffany Stratton was one of the more promising NXT talents who got the main roster call-up. Apter felt she was a great asset to the company since she plugged WWE into her endeavors outside of the promotion as well.

"In the meantime, out of all the talent called up from NXT and broken into WWE main roster, she has become, and it's her looks,... she has become a major force not just in the women's division. People talk about her. She's also doing stuff outside of WWE plugging WWE. She's going on talk shows and things. So, she's a really good-looking, athletic, good-looking person to be out there," stated Apter. [From 2:32 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton appeared for a brief moment on SmackDown this week, taunting Bianca Belair after her semifinal loss to Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for Stratton in the coming months.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback