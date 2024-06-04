Wrestling veteran is disappointed with LWO's booking on WWE RAW

Latino World Order has been having a decent run on WWE's main roster since Rey Mysterio revived the group. Recently, Konnan expressed his disappointment at the faction's booking on Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio and feuded with the latter for a while, alongside Legado Del Fantasma on Friday Night SmackDown. After the feud ended, Carlito turned on Mysterio, and the faction moved to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about the ongoing feud between Carlito and Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW. The veteran was disappointed with the storyline and booking and felt both stars and the stable had stagnated.

"Bro, I'm just disappointed! I just feel that the LWO feud is stagnant; Rey Mysterio and Carlito are stagnant. Everybody there is kind of stagnant," Konnan said. (14:47 to 14:58)

Latino World Order is feuding with The Judgment Day and Carlito on WWE RAW

The Latino World Order made their mark on Friday Night SmackDown after Rey Mysterio brought the United States Championship to the group. Unfortunately, it didn't last long, as Mysterio lost the title to Logan Paul and went on a hiatus due to a knee injury.

Upon his return, the WWE Hall of Famer put the band back together to go up against Santos Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma. Later, they ended the feud at WrestleMania XL and moved to Monday Night RAW with Carlito.

However, Carlito later turned on LWO after he was revealed as the mystery attacker of Dragon Lee ahead of The Show of Shows. The former United States Champion later approached The Judgment Day to seek protection from his former stablemates.

Lately, the two factions have been feuding on RAW, as the Latino World Order wants to get revenge on Carlito. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor defeated LWO's Dragon Lee in a one-on-one match on the latest episode of the flagship show.

Later on Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio faced World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in the show's main event. Unfortunately, he lost the match, and The Judgment Day, alongside Carlito, stood tall.

