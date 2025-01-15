Wrestling veteran discloses REAL reason behind Hulk Hogan being booed on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan had an unexpected appearance on WWE RAW's first Netflix episode, which led to an even more unexpected reaction from fans. According to wrestling veteran and legendary journalist Bill Apter, the reason behind it is a little more nuanced than it seems.

Hogan has been quite active in American politics lately, even using his wrestling persona during his public appearances. According to several critics and social media comments, this could have been a reason for him being booed on the premiere Netflix episode of RAW. Bill Apter also has a similar opinion, as he thinks that fans are finding it difficult to separate his personal political opinions from his wrestling persona.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter had the following to say about the WWE legend.

"Being booed kind of made me, it upset me. Because they were booing someone who the whole wrestling business wouldn't be what it is today without him. And then I thought, it's insulting. The next morning when my friends and I were talking about it, my feeling was they were booing Hogan but I think what they were meaning to do, I think, was boo Terry Bollea, the guy who portrays Hulk Hogan, because they are two different people." [6:06 onwards]

Other than Hulk Hoga, RAW's debut on Netflix also saw appearances from legends such as The Rock, John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker. Several other legends were backstage as well.

