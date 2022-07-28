Wrestling veteran discloses how Vince McMahon's decision will influence the result of Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is completely gone from WWE - something that fans and everyone alike have had a hard time accepting. Nobody expected it to happen in 2022, but there has been a lot of overhaul and changes in WWE.

The latest SummerSlam 2022 Preview video on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel featured long-time veteran Bill Apter and wrestling veteran Joel Gertner (ex-ECW figure). Both Gernter and Apter spoke about various matches on the SummerSlam card, including the main event featuring the final match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Bill Apter believes that Vince McMahon's decision will influence the outcome of the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam. And, also stated that he believes Brock Lesnar will dethrone Roman Reigns right before he reaches the two-year mark of his Universal title run.

However, Joel Gertner said that Vince McMahon's decision to push Theory will influence this match as the 24-year-old star (who is turning 25 in a few days) could cash in on the briefcase and potentially have two titles in his possession:

"My thinking is this - that I think Brock Lesnar is going to end up winning this and getting banged up and pretty hurt. At this point, Theory, who has just won the US title, and also has the MITB briefcase, and comes in. And because of the injury to Brock Lesnar, winds up winning the Universal title - the Vince McMahon pick has got the undisputed Universal title and the US title in his possession." (10:08-10:54)

You can watch the full preview below on YouTube:

Who will Vince McMahon have picked for the SummerSlam main event?

It will be interesting to see who Vince McMahon would have picked to win the Undisputed Universal title match as it is being advertised as the final match ever between Reigns and Lesnar in their seven-part series since 2015.

Many believe that Reigns will retain his championship at SummerSlam, while others believe that Theory will have his moment. One thought seems to be common among WWE fans - that a major change is needed.

Who would you like to see walk out of SummerSlam 2022 as the Undisputed Universal Champion?

If you're using the quotes, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the SummerSlam 2022 Preview from YouTube.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far