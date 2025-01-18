Wrestling veteran discusses the change in wrestling locker room culture in light of the Hulk Hogan controversy (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was severely booed during his recent appearance on RAW. Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently weighed in on the public backlash over the star's recent appearance.

Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere to promote his Real American Beer and address the fans. However, the audience booed him constantly during the promo. Several reports emerged that fans were probably irked by Hogan's political views and racist remarks in the past.

During the recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter recalled how back in the day, the wrestlers would goof around and joke in the locker room. He mentioned that such things would never come out because there was no social media then. The veteran journalist stated that such jokes are not tolerated anymore because people take these issues seriously.

Trending

"For the boys in the dressing room, that was a normal thing way back then. They'd say something about a Polish guy, about a Jewish guy, about a Black guy. This is just the way the business was. There was no internet back then. Nobody knew this was going on unless you were in the business. Unfortunately, the way it comes out today now. The boys were the boys back then, but you cannot do that today, period, the end. Even if you're joking, a lot of people just take this stuff extremely to heart." [From 5:06 onwards]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Hulk Hogan's poor reception had the wrestling world in splits. Fans and veterans were shocked to see the crowd booing the legend but also understood why no one at the Intuit Dome wanted him there.

It will be interesting to see how WWE reacts to this incident and reevaluates their relationship with Hulk Hogan for future appearances.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback