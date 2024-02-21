Wrestling veteran discusses possible reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a WWE return

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin making another return to in-ring action.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Stone Cold mentioned that he had not ruled out an in-ring return yet. While speaking about a possible opponent, he mentioned that it would be interesting to see how he would fare against CM Punk.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast this week, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell mentioned that The Texas Rattlesnake was a great businessman. He pointed out that Austin saw Endeavor take over after WWE merged with UFC, and this could be a chance for him to make money.

"Okay, Steve Austin is not a stupid guy. He sees a new owner coming on the block, The Rock already saw it. Now he's gonna make him a ton of money off of 'em, and now Austin sees that these Endeavor people dropped in off the clouds. Well, he needs his payoff," Dutch Mantell said. [1:22 - 1:45]

What the future has in store for The Texas Rattlesnake remains to be seen.

Dutch Mantell feels Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a better match than Ric Flair

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell detailed that Stone Cold Steve Austin would, in all probability, put on a much better show than Ric Flair. The wrestling veteran claimed that The Nature Boy was dismal during his last match and hoped that The Texas Rattlesnake would have a better encounter if he stepped into the ring once again.

"I think Austin would try to give us a better match than Ric Flair did. I mean, that was just embarrassing, but I think Rock would do a little more than that. They would at least work it so it looks like that he might be getting hurt a little bit. I mean, the thing with Flair was just awful, terrible," Dutch Mantell said. [2:22 - 2:51]

Mantell detailed that The Rock now heavily involved with the product, signaled the right time for Austin to make a comeback as well.

