Wrestling veteran discusses why Roman Reigns' feud with The Usos is a "masterclass" in storytelling

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about how the Bloodline saga involving Roman Reigns and his cousins is one of WWE's best storylines in history.

The Bloodline came crashing down when Jimmy and Jey Uso Superkicked the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. WWE made the breakup official as they announced that a Civil War would be waged at Money in the Bank 2023, where the Usos will collide with Roman and Solo in a tag team match.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan detailed how the Bloodline storyline has been going for three years, and there is still more to it. He claimed that the dialogues during the promos were compelling, making it a "masterclass" in storytelling.

"This was incredible. This has been three years of buildup and this has been a masterclass of storytelling that still ain't done. The verbiage is great, 'The problem is not your brother, it's your cousin. It took ten years to get here, you've been in WrestleMania ever since.' The Tribal Chief, I love when he goes, 'You're meant to lead, just not yet.' At the end, he goes, 'You're out, and I'm out too.' And then bang! Then they hit Solo, then they hit him again," said Konnan.

He continued and praised Jimmy and Jey Uso:

"They both sold beautifully, this was great. They pulled up the ones and the people were with them. They're red hot babyfaces." [From 4:14 - 5:17]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this Friday

This week on SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be on the go-home show of the blue brand before Money in the Bank.

Earlier this Friday night, The Usos promised that The Head of the Table and The Enforcer would get a taste of the Uso Penitentiary at Money in the Bank. Jimmy and Jey later went on to level Sikoa with several Superkicks during the main event of SmackDown.

With family ties shattered, it will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say before the Bloodline embarks on a personal battle at the Premium Live Event in London.

