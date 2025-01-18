Wrestling veteran doubts Vince McMahon's claims; feels the lawsuits will haunt him for the "rest of his life" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed Vince McMahon's current situation. The former WWE CEO and Chairman was embroiled in legal issues after a lawsuit from former employee Janel Grant.

Mr. McMahon recently issued a statement on X (fka Twitter), claiming his ongoing case was closed. He claimed that the allegations against him were misguided and that the issues were about minor accounting errors during his time at the helm of WWE.

Bill Apter and Teddy Long joined Mac Davis for this week's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Apter explained that Vince McMahon may have settled with the SEC, but the series of lawsuits has irreparably damaged his reputation. The veteran journalist felt these cases would also affect his ability to do business in the future.

"That part may be over, but the Janel Grant thing is gonna keep going on. I think both these things are gonna haunt his reputation for the rest of his life," Bill said. [From 9:27 onwards]

After Vince McMahon's statement, further clarification was provided. Although McMahon did not accept or deny the hush money charges, the finding could still be used in the Janel Grant case as evidence.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation develops in the coming weeks and whether the 79-year-old promoter returns to the entertainment business.

