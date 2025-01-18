  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Wrestling veteran doubts Vince McMahon's claims; feels the lawsuits will haunt him for the "rest of his life" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran doubts Vince McMahon's claims; feels the lawsuits will haunt him for the "rest of his life" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 18, 2025 09:12 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former CEO and Chairman of WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Vince McMahon is the former CEO and Chairman of WWE [Image credit: Vince McMahon's X handle]

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed Vince McMahon's current situation. The former WWE CEO and Chairman was embroiled in legal issues after a lawsuit from former employee Janel Grant.

Mr. McMahon recently issued a statement on X (fka Twitter), claiming his ongoing case was closed. He claimed that the allegations against him were misguided and that the issues were about minor accounting errors during his time at the helm of WWE.

Bill Apter and Teddy Long joined Mac Davis for this week's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Apter explained that Vince McMahon may have settled with the SEC, but the series of lawsuits has irreparably damaged his reputation. The veteran journalist felt these cases would also affect his ability to do business in the future.

also-read-trending Trending
"That part may be over, but the Janel Grant thing is gonna keep going on. I think both these things are gonna haunt his reputation for the rest of his life," Bill said. [From 9:27 onwards]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

youtube-cover

After Vince McMahon's statement, further clarification was provided. Although McMahon did not accept or deny the hush money charges, the finding could still be used in the Janel Grant case as evidence.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation develops in the coming weeks and whether the 79-year-old promoter returns to the entertainment business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी