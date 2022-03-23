"Maybe she is going through that" - Wrestling veteran explains why Becky Lynch's perspective towards the industry could change with time (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Vince Russo has suggested that Becky Lynch's perspective towards the professional wrestling industry could possibly change with time.

Lynch is currently set to be a part of yet another WrestleMania, as she gears up for her WrestleMania 38 showdown against Bianca Belair. Not too long ago, Lynch took some time off from in-ring competition to focus on her family after the birth of her first child.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained how wrestlers usually dedicate their lives towards the industry and become obsessed with it. However, their perspective changes gradually with time and the same could be the case for Big Time Becks. Russo said:

"You will hear me say, 'The marks have made it to the ring' and there are going to be a lot of people bro where wrestling supersedes everything, supersedes your wife, supersedes your kids, supersedes everything, that's how much you are obsessed with it. But, there's also that other person where, as the older they get and you know, a situation like this being away from home, being away from kids, the body starts breaking down, there are other things I want to be doing. Your perspective changes, I was one of those guys. To me, it was always a job and the older I get, you know, 'Okay bro, been there, done that. I wanna go do something else now.' So, who knows bro, maybe she is going through that." [1:00:40 onwards]

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in 2021 and has been a champion ever since

In 2021, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE at the SummerSlam event after a hiatus of 15 months. She went on to beat Bianca Belair in less than half a minute to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since then, Becky Lynch has found herself in the middle of several notable feuds, especially the one against Charlotte Flair at the back end of 2021. But, WWE's main focus has always been towards the Lynch-Belair feud since Big Time Becks made her return to the company.

Following a title exchange between Lynch and Flair, the Irishwoman became the RAW Women's Champion. Belair has set her sights on Lynch's title and after winning this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, The EST of WWE earned herself a shot at Lynch's title at WrestleMania 38.

