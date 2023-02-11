Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that WWE should avoid showcasing Bray Wyatt on television every week.

The Eater of Worlds made a shocking return to the company at Extreme Rules last year following Seth Rollins' Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle. Along with him came Uncle Howdy, a new character that hasn't been unveiled yet. The former Universal Champion started feuding with LA Knight as part of the blue brand, and they recently collided in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble last month.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell weighed in on Bray Wyatt not appearing on SmackDown this week. He stated that WWE shouldn't put him on TV all the time or else it would wear him out.

"My idea on Bray is they gonna have to watch him, they can wear him out fast. Really, really quick if you see him too much. He wants his stuff to mean something, then you can't do that meaningful stuff every week and have an impact," said Mantell. (42:06-42:23)

Bray Wyatt collided with LA Knight in a dark match after this week's SmackDown

At the Royal Rumble, The Eater of Words defeated LA Knight to emerge victorious in the first-ever Lights Out match. On the latest edition of the blue brand, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion stated that he has moved on from Wyatt and will be doing other things.

However, the two stars ended up facing each other once again after the show went off air. They collided in a No Disqualication match, which was won by the former Universal Champion. This was a dark match, meaning it won't be televised. It'll be interesting to see what Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will do next in WWE.

