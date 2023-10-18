Wrestling veteran explains why Judgment Day member is in the "midst of superstardom" in WWE (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter feels Rhea Ripley is breaking out as the next big star in WWE.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and a prominent member of the women's division. Over the past few weeks, she has overshadowed her male counterparts in The Judgment Day, showing that she can be a capable leader for the faction amid their feud with RAW's top babyfaces.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter mentioned that Ripley always caught his attention whenever she was on TV. He added that the Australian star was transcending as one of the biggest attractions in WWE because of her in-ring acumen and overall presentation.

"The one person on RAW, that every time this person comes on, I go, 'Oh, I can't wait to hear what this person says.' That's Rhea Ripley. I think she's in the midst of superstardom. She is so good. I'm not just talking about in the ring, but her verbiage is incredible." [24:15 - 24:40]

Rhea Ripley will be in a fatal five-way at WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley has recently been caught up with The Judgment Day's issues while dealing with challengers for her Women's World Title.

Despite being a dominant force since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Ripley looked vulnerable when Nia Jax returned and launched a surprise attack on her. To prove herself, The Eradicator welcomed the likes of Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez to test their might against her in a fatal five-way match.

The blockbuster encounter will go down at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4.

