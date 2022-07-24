"Don't get too over enthusiastic here"- Wrestling Veteran explains how WWE's creative team might change following Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed how WWE's creative team might change following Vince McMahon's retirement.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon kicked-off the show shortly after Vince McMahon announced his shocking retirement.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the possibilities of WWE coming up with a new creative team. He also noted how people can now communicate better with Triple H.

The wrestling veteran even criticized the writers of the company and mentioned that they have no prior wrestling experience.

"We know some names but seeing the creative, the whole dynamic of creative would change now because they don't have the big boy on the block, Vince breathing down their necks. They may have Triple H and people can probably talk to him better, he's not blowing up Adam. They may have some decent ideas but don't get too over enthusiastic here because they are people on that writing team who have never done wrestling before, I mean how can you write something that you've never been interested in? It just doesn't make sense to me," said Mantell.(56:00- 57:30)

Dutch Mantell also discussed if Vince McMahon was pressurized to retire or not

During the same podcast, Mantell discussed whether Mr. McMahon was pressurized to retire or not.

The former WWE manager added that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan might be the reason behind Vince McMahon's retirement as they are the co-CEOs of the company. Mantell said:

"So the question is, was he strongly urged to step aside, or did he resign out of his own volition? I think he was strongly urged to step out of the way. I think Stephanie had something to do with that, probably Nick Khan, and as we know, Nick Khan and Stephanie have both filled the spot that Vince had. So, I don't know how that's going to work." (from 4:06 to 4:37)

What do you think of McMahon's retirement and will WWE manage to create interesting storylines in the future? Sounds off in the comments section below.

