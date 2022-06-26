"Very impulsive" - Wrestling veteran explains WWE's unpredictable style of booking following The Viking Raiders' heel turn (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his honest opinion on The Viking Raiders turning heels for the first time since 2018. The Tag Team debuted on Raw in 2019 as "The Viking Experience," with Rowe and Hanson now renamed as "Erik" and "Ivar". The former NXT Tag Team Champions were drafted to Friday Nights during the 2021 WWE Draft, the tag team was last seen on WWE Television was on the March 4 episode of SmackDown, where they lost to The Usos.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Erik and Ivar returned to make their mark by attacking The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with Shanky.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned how unpredictable WWE's booking is, He said:

"You can't predict WWE, you can't predict them. I mean if Vince has had an almost straight record that you can tell, I mean he's like a coach. He's very impulsive and he would get an idea and he just goes with it. Now with Triple H in charge, you may be able to sway him or Bruce Prichard, you may be able to sit down and say this and this and this and he might realize that "yes you have a point" but Vince down there, he might say "that's a good idea" but what he's is really saying is "get the f*** outta here goddamnit" just to get rid of it. But I wish them success, but there's no way to predict it." (47:15-48:28)

The Viking Raiders made their return to WWE after 3 months

The Viking Raiders returned to WWE after 3 months. During a segment involving The New Day, Shanky and Jinder Mahal, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods insisted that Shanky show his dance moves to fans.

Despite Mahal's disapproval, his long-term partner began entertaining the WWE Universe, while Jinder left his partner in the ring. Woods, Kingston, and Shanky were busy entertaining the fans, which is when Erik and Ivar viciously attacked them, thus turning heel.

With The Usos currently dominating the tag team division and The Street Profits in line for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, it will be interesting to see Erik and Ivar enter the Tag Team Title picture going forward.

